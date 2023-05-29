ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were charged with multiple drug related crimes after a traffic stop Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over a 2022 Dodge Ramp pick up at Beulah Rd and Mobile Highway. Narcotics were found when deputies searched the pick up.

Kyle Smith, 23, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Naomia Williford, 23, was arrested for an outstanding warrant of fleeing and eluding.

Deputies said the pick up truck was also seized during the traffic stop.