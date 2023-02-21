ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday, Feb. 16, two Escambia County Fire Rescue volunteer firefighters were recognized during the 2023 Pensacola Navy League Military Recognition Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Petty Officer Michael Rosa, USN, and Staff Sergeant Cheyann Smith, USAF, were honored during the ceremony. Outside of their military duties, both serve as volunteer firefighters for ECFR. Rosa serves out of ECFR Station 11 and Smith out of ECFR Station 2.

During the ceremony, Rosa received the 2023 Volunteer Service Medal with a certificate of recognition signed by President Joe Biden.

Petty Officer Michael Rosa with the Volunteer Service Medal.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Rosa serves as the project lead for a Combat Support Team, leading 26 sailors covering 10 lines of effort. He also is a Target Analysis Report Subject Matter Expert. ECFR said Rosa has dedicated over 500 hours of service to Escambia County, responding to several fire rescue calls as well as performing EMS-related services.

Smith was recognized as the 2023 Margaret Flowers Award recipient. She serves as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Commander’s Support Section.

A natural fundraiser, ECFR said she completely overhauled the command booster club to hold 15 separate events which funded her squadron’s holiday party and provided financial support for a squadron mate that lost their spouse. While off-duty, Staff Sergeant Smith has responded to over 80 fire rescue calls for ECFR. In addition, she was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year by the American Mothers Organization.

Staff Sergeant Cheyann Smith receives the 2023 Margaret Flowers Award.

“Taking the time and being willing to go out of your way to help others without being told to in itself is awesome,” Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core said. “‘Service Beyond Self’ is a term heard in the military and in Public Safety. It is a trait of behaviors clearly evident by two of Escambia County’s firefighters. Both Escambia County representatives are also in the military and they share the ‘esprit de corps’ in serving their country and their neighborhood. We can all take pride in having members with these positive traits.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue operates as a combination fire service, utilizing the talents and diversities of volunteer and career firefighting personnel. Career personnel operate in 14 stations throughout the county. 13 stations work a 24/48-hour shift, and two stations work Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteer firefighters operate out of numerous stations throughout Escambia County. Escambia County Fire Rescue also provides other emergency services such as hazardous materials response, special operations and ALS non-transport.