ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue saved two dogs and reunited them with their family after a Wednesday night housefire that started in a Lanett Dr. home’s kitchen.

Seven ECFR units responded to single-story the 4600 block of Lanett Dr. at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, according to an ECFR Facebook post. By 7:20, the teams had brought the blaze under control.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs from the house fire. The dogs were reunited with their family. There were no injuries in the blaze.

The fire investigation showed the fire started in the home’s kitchen and was “cooking-related.” ECFR said in the post that the family could re-occupy the home after repairs. The American Red Cross is helping the family while they are displaced.