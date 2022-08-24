ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two different laundry room fires at the same time Wednesday morning.

At 3:44 a.m., on Wednesday, units E6, E1, E4, L12, SQ3, BC2 and BC3 responded to a residential structure at the 3300 block of Pine Forest Road.

Upon arrival, ECFR said a single-story quad plex was seen showing light smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, ECFR said a fire was discovered in the laundry room. The fire caused extensive damage to the laundry room and hallway in the first apartment. Due to the fire, ECFR said a water pipe burst and caused additional damage to a second apartment. Occupants in both apartments have been displaced due to the damages.

ECFR said they determined the cause of the fire was due to the dryer.

At 3:57 a.m., Wednesday morning, ECFR units E17, SQ3, E11, E16 and BC2 responded to a residential structure fire at the 1000 block of Yonge Street.

Upon arrival, ECFR said light smoke was seen showing from a single-story home. ECFR said their rapid response limited the damages to the laundry room. ECFR said the home did sustain smoke damage throughout, and there were no smoke detectors inside the home. There were no injuries or fatalities.

ECFR determined the cause of the fire to be from an electrical issue in the laundry room.

In both cases, American Red Cross provided assistance to those displaced.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” ECFR said in a release. “Smoke detectors should be tested at least once a month and batteries should be replaced at least once or twice a year.”

For information about obtaining a home smoke detector, call 850-595-HERO. City of Pensacola residents may call 850-436-5200 for smoke detector installation assistance.