ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. 29 near Quintette Road early Friday morning.

One of the drivers was an 18-year-old female from Molino. The other driver has not been identified. FHP said one car caught fire with driver still inside.

According to the release, the 18-year-old was driving a Nissan SUV northbound on U.S. 29 approaching Quintette Road when she collided head-on with the unidentified driver who was driving a Chevy Sedan traveling southbound.

Both drivers died on scene. This happened at around 12:41 a.m. on Friday, March 17.