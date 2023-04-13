ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two convicted felons were arrested and charged with multiple crimes Thursday after leading deputies on a chase, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cordrell Devontrius Hayes, 28, and Dakota Robert Downs, 24, were the two people in the car.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tried to pull over Hayes and Downs in a Blue Nissan Altima with a tag that did not match the vehicle. The release said Hayes was driving recklessly northbound on Mobile Highway at a “high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and passing vehicles in the median.”

Troopers continued to try to stop the car as it “fled from the marked patrol vehicles northbound on Mobile Highway.” Hayes then began driving on the wrong side of the road near Pine Forest Road and tried to turn onto Godwin Lane.

One of the troopers hit the car bringing it to a stop. Hayes and Downs got out of the car and began running. According to troopers, Hayes tossed a loaded 9mm pistol from his waistband. Hayes did not stop and a trooper used his taser. Troopers then took Hayes into custody “roughly 200 yards from the car.”

A second trooper ran after Downs and took him into custody “approximately 400 yards from the vehicle.”

While surveying the area, State Troopers found a gun and roughly 10 grams of marijuana. Troopers then searched the car and found 30 grams of cocaine.

Hayes is charged with reckless driving, flee and elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, resist without violence, drug paraphernalia and no driver license.

Downs is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, resist without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 and introduction of contraband into facility.