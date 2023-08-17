National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Health Department confirmed two cases of West Nile Virus reported in humans in Escambia County.

The most recent case was reported last week, and the first case was in July. The county is now under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Symptoms typically appear between 2 and 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the health department. People over the age of 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk for severe disease. However, health officials say most people with the virus don’t experience symptoms.