2 claim $1 million lotto prizes in Pensacola

Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Florida Lottery players from Pensacola won big Tuesday, claiming $1 million each from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.

Frances Peterson purchased her winning ticket from Circle K at 800 West Garden St. in Pensacola. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. Walter Scales purchased his winning ticket from Sai Krupa at 7815 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola. He also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. 

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.  

The Florida Lottery’s $20 scratch-off game GOLD RUSH LIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket also is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. 

