PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A house fire that killed a child last week in Pensacola is still under investigation.

Fire Chief Ginny Cranor said Tuesday there were no adults in the house at the time.

Firefighters got to the scene on Zarragossa Street in about five minutes Friday afternoon. They rushed inside and found one child dead and they rescued two other children who are still in the hospital.

“There are two siblings that are still receiving medical care and are still in serious condition so certainly our prayers and thoughts are with them,” Chief Cranor said.

The names and ages of the children are not being released. The state fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.