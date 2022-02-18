OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after they were found with fentanyl, meth and oxycodone.

Willie Carter, 44, and Lace Melvin, 31, were charged after deputies spotted a white vehicle speeding on Marler Bridge. Deputies pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop at Highway 98 at about 9:30 p.m.

After the traffic stop, a K-9 dog was used to sniff the outside of the car. The dog alerted officers that narcotics could be coming from the vehicle. Deputies found Carter with Fentanyl and methamphetamine while Melvin was found with oxycodone.

According to the arrest report, deputies found two bags with drugs in the vehicle. One was under the front passenger seat, and another was Melvin’s purse in the rear passenger seat.

List of drugs found in purse:

Clear bad with 4 grams of meth

Clear bag with 66 suspected oxycodone pills weighing 11 grams

more clear bags with resideue and aluminum foil with residue.

List of drugs found in bag under passenger seat:

Clear bag with 87 grams of meth

Clear bag with 4 grams of fentanyl

Carter was charged with trafficking:

Fentanyl

Oxycodone

Methamphetamine

Carter was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willie Carter

Lace Melvin



Melvin was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.