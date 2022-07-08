PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman died in a wreck Thursday night. Two men are in custody and facing charges in the incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made the announcement during a Friday news conference. Simmons said the wreck happened on Massachusetts Avenue and North W Street.

Deputies had been chasing a car for reckless driving, but called off the chase when the driver ran a red light and then plowed into another car at the intersection.

Deputies arrested Ladarrion Wright, 21, who they said was driving and Toddrick Sheppard, 18. Simmons said Wright, who was also injured in the wreck, is charged with eluding police as well as weapons and drug charges.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, even though this chase had been stopped,” Simmons said, “these criminals, these thugs continued to drive erratically, continued to put people’s lives in danger, and in this case not only were they put in danger, they actually killed at least one person.

Simmons said more charges are expected.