ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they allegedly tried to stage an ambush at a convenience store, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Dominic Anthony Burleson and Jamaine Flowers were charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and felony murder for a shooting that happened at a Stop and Save convenience store.

Burleson told deputies that he went to the gas station with Flowers and his cousin. Burleson told officers that they used a cut-through when a man in a ski mask walked up to them and shot his cousin. Burleson and Flowers carried their injured family member to the intersection of North G Street and Bobe Street. Flowers then left Burleson to find a ride for his cousin.

Burleson also told deputies that the shooting was random, but investigators determined it was not.

Deputies determined that the group had “beef” with a man at the convenience store. The group planned to ambush the man as he was leaving the convenience store from a nearby field. The group shot at the man as he was leaving, while the man fired back in self-defense. Burleson’s cousin was shot during the ambush, according to deputies.

The family member was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Burleson and Flowers received felony murder charges after the family member died.

“In the state of Florida, if a person loses his or her life during the commission of a felony, the felons/shooters, in this case, can and are charged with felony murder in addition to attempted felony first-degree murder for the ambush attempt.” Facebook post from the ESCO

Dominic Anthony Burleson

Jamaine Flowers

Since Burleson’s cousin committed a felony crime, Burleson and Sanders were charged with felony murder.