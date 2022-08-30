PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning.

Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release.

The first carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in the area of 1000 W. Moreno. Danenmann took the victims vehicle and “left the area,” according to release. The victim was not hurt.

Nearly 25 minutes later at around 10:29 a.m., officers responded to 1151 Office Woods Dr. in reference to a second car theft. The car was “left (running) parked near the building with an animal (cat) in the car.” The vehicle was seen driving off, leaving the area, according to the release.

Officers located the stolen car from the first carjacking in the area “where the second vehicle was stolen,” according to the release.

