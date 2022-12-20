ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week.

Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Marcus Shaun Williams, 44, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.

On Dec. 15, the ECSO Narcotics Unit, assisted by ECSO deputies and the Pensacola Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3704 W. Jackson Street. Williams and another suspect exited the residence through the front door and were detained. A search of the residence was conducted, and deputies said they found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 1,183 grams of cocaine, 669 grams of methamphetamine and 10 firearms.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons showing what was confiscated at the house on W. Jackson Street.

Battle was detained as he entered the convenience store at the front of the property, which deputies said is less than 1,000 ft from the residence. When they detained Battle deputies found two bags of fentanyl powder, several pieces of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

While searching the home, deputies also found a four-month-old child and a baby blanket covered in fentanyl powder. On Friday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said they are investigating that incident.

“We are committed to stopping these people who are ruining our neighborhoods,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons during a press conference on Friday. “We are committed to stopping the ones who are bringing it in, selling it and opening up their homes to promote this type of dangerous behavior. Our Narcotics Unit has been knocking it out of the park and they are just getting started.”

Battle was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $150,000 bond, and Williams was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $300,000 bond.