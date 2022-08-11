PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola.

According to the arrest report, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said while patrolling the area he observed a black Nissan Altima with suspected illegal window tint. The deputy said in the report that as he approached Young’s door, he could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and observed, based on his training and experience, what he knows to be “marijuana shake” on his lap. The deputy also said in the report that he saw, in plain view, a Draco 7.62 with a mag inserted between the center console and the right leg of Young, along with a black pistol that was wedged between the driver seat and the center console.

While searching the vehicle, the deputy said in the report that he located a red handbag in the floorboard of the front passenger’s seat which was under the feet of Walter when he exited the vehicle. Inside the bag, the deputy said he located a clear plastic baggy, which contained a brown powdery substance, which had a field weight of 5.3 grams and tested positive for heroin. Also, inside the same plastic baggy was multiple crushed up ecstasy pills and one with the imprint of a ghost, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

After detaining Walter, the deputy said he located two Glock 40 magazines, one with one round and the other with nine rounds, along with 40 cal rounds in the center console. The deputy then said he located a Draco 7.62x39mm with one round in the chamber and 30 rounds loaded in the magazine in the floorboard of the driver seat; a black Glock 19 Gen. 5, with one round in the chamber and 14 rounds I the magazine; a Glock 23 Gen. 40 caliber with one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine; and one 45 caliber round in the driver door pocket. According to the arrest report, all of the guns came back as not stolen. The deputy said the center console also had two cartridges of Narcan.

The deputy said in the report that he conducted a criminal history check on both Young and Walter and neither were convicted felons. He used his agency issued calibrated tint meter, which showed a reading of 15 percent and 14 percent, which are both below the legal limit. Young and Walter were both booked into the Escambia County Jail on a bond of $55,000.