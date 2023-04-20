The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said they arrested two men Thursday night after several drugs were found in a home.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested two men Thursday night after investigators say they found more than 100 grams of drugs in a home.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North S Street on Thursday, April 20. NCIS also assisted in the search of the home.

Kendall Akons, 40, and Ashley Pierce, 41, were booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said they found the following:

24 grams of cocaine (mixed with fentanyl)

14 grams of Oxycodon

65 grams of marijuana

ecstasy

four grams of hydrocodone

The charges for Akons and Pierce were listed in the jail log as of 9:15 p.m..