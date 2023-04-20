ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested two men Thursday night after investigators say they found more than 100 grams of drugs in a home.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on North S Street on Thursday, April 20. NCIS also assisted in the search of the home.
Kendall Akons, 40, and Ashley Pierce, 41, were booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 6:30 p.m.
Deputies said they found the following:
- 24 grams of cocaine (mixed with fentanyl)
- 14 grams of Oxycodon
- 65 grams of marijuana
- ecstasy
- four grams of hydrocodone
The charges for Akons and Pierce were listed in the jail log as of 9:15 p.m..