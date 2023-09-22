ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman have been arrested after deputies found them with multiple drugs and a stolen gun, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the ECSO SWAT Team and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Wednesday on the 7800 block of Tippin Avenue and allegedly found a stolen gun, a trafficking amount of MDMA (also called ecstasy), cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana during the search.

Willie Brown, 39, and Savanna Bullard, 35, were arrested. Brown was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Bullard was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession.