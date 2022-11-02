PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have made another arrest in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

Alyssa Blackburn was booked into the Escambia County Jail Tuesday night. Blackburn and Lawrence Bonner Jr. are both charged with principal to murder.

Deputies are still looking for Jacob Colville who’s charged with premeditated murder. He’s accused of killing a man Saturday afternoon on Medford Avenue. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.