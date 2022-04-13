ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men had been arrested and one is still wanted for a burglary that totaled about $97,000 in gold, silver, fishing equipment, and nine guns.

ECSO said Raymond Eugene Love II, 41, and David Ross Holmquist, 50, were arrested and charged with nine counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft between $20,000 to $100,000, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while armed, and criminal mischief under $200.

ECSO also said James Bronson Morgan, 48, is still wanted in this case. Morgan is also charged with the same nine counts as Love and Holmquist.

If you have any information or know where Morgan may be located please call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433- STOP.