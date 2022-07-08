PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are accused of trying to carjack a woman in a McDonald’s drive-thru Thursday night.

Kevon Keys, 19, and Diamond Slack, 26, were arrested. Keys is charged with armed carjacking. Slack is charged with armed carjacking and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

A woman said she went through the drive-thru at a McDonald’s on Highway 29. The employee told her to pull through to a waiting area and that’s when she said the two men approached her with a gun demanding she get out of her car.

For some reason, they changed their mind and ran away, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

They were both booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday night. Keys has a $50,000 bond and Slack has a $55,000 bond.