ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Work began today on a $2.6 million project to resurface Navy Blvd., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said the project goes from north of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292.)

The project also includes curb and sidewalk improvements constructed to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, traffic signalization upgrades, and placement of new signs and pavement markings, according to FDOT.

During construction, FDOT said drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and intermittent lane closures between 6 p.m., and 6 a.m., seven days a week.

The project is estimated for completion in the summer of 2023.