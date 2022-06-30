The investigation is still on-going, according to the Facebook post.

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the pavilion that was, “a total loss,” was built back in the 1930s, some odd 92 years ago.

According to the post, BFD received a call at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning and the fire was put out. The investigation for what caused the fire is still ongoing.