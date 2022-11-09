PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway to the right and collided with a guardrail and concrete traffic barrier.

Troopers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to the release, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.