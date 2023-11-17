PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old man died after falling from the 12th floor of a building on Fort Pickens Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8 a.m. Friday to Sabine Yacht and Racquet Club.

Deputies found the man’s body and started investigating. There are no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man appears to have fallen from an open stairwell on the 12th floor and died from his injuries, deputies said.

