ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old authorities claim was involved in a hit-and-run causing a fatality on Hwy. 29 has been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Yahir Adan Moreno, 19, was charged with hit and run causing a fatal injury and tampering with evidence.

On Nov. 1, FHP started investigating a hit and run that killed a 53-year-old woman who was walking on Hwy. 29.

“The pedestrian was in the center lane of northbound U.S. Hwy. 29, traveling in an unknown direction,” the release said. “The vehicle’s front struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries on scene. The vehicle continued traveling northbound, without stopping.”

On Nov. 16, troopers said they were able to find the address of Moreno at 1013 Deason Street in Pensacola. They arrived at the address and spoke with Moreno. The white Chevrolet pickup truck was hidden in the backyard, according to troopers.

The troopers said they asked Moreno why the truck was in the backyard and Moreno said he placed the truck in the backyard, and it had been there since the incident.

Moreno was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.