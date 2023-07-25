The cocaine and narcotics found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by ECSO deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff deputies found 175 grams of cocaine and other drugs during a traffic stop Monday night.

According to a Facebook post by the ECSO, Frenshon Williams Jr. was stopped for a traffic violation between 49th Street and Jackson Street. Upon searching his vehicle, deputies said they found 175 grams of cocaine and other drugs.

Williams Jr. was arrested for trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle without a license, the post confirmed.

The ECSO went on to congratulate the B/South deputies for a successful bust.