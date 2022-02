PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for shooting two people on West Cervantes Street.

The 17-year-old is charged with three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at three people while they were walking on the street.

The shooting happened Feb. 2 at about 5:30 p.m. Two of the three people were injured in the shooting.