15-year-old Pensacola driver critically injures pedestrian on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 31-year-old Pensacola woman is critically injured after a 15-year-old driver struck her after she jumped over a guardrail and tried to cross Highway 90 at Lynch Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the 15-year-old from Pensacola was driving an SUV north on Mobile Highway at about 4:23 p.m. when the woman jumped the guardrail and entered the roadway. The driver tried to avoid the woman, but the SUV’s front left side hit her.

The woman was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.