Bryan Hicks (Left) has 15 prior felonies. He was charged with drug trafficking on Sunday, along with Reco Williams. (Right)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After attempting to throw fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs and guns out of their car window, two Pensacola men were arrested for trafficking drugs on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Alexander Hicks, 34, who has a previous record of 15 felonies, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, possession of a weapon and evidence destroying.

Reco Jermaine Williams, 40, was charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and evidence destroying.

According to the arrest report, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Burgess and Hilburn Roads, where they saw a white 2021 Jeep Compass parked at a gas pump. As the deputy drove through the parking lot, they saw a man later identified as Hicks sitting in the driver’s seat.

Deputies pulled Hicks over once they realized he was driving with a suspended license. While the Jeep was pulling into a church parking lot, deputies spotted white objects being thrown from the driver and passenger-side window.

Deputies recovered the white objects thrown near Gateway Church of Christ. Investigators believe several drugs were thrown from the driver side including:

2.6 grams of marijuana

11.5 grams of fentanyl

11.8 grams of cocaine

One Alprazolam pill

10 partial pills

Eight rounds of .380 ammunition

Deputies said the fentanyl was divided into two separate baggies, one containing blue pressed fentanyl pills with a “WB” design and the other fentanyl baggie containing a blue powder. Deputies said the cocaine was divided into separate plastic baggies, as well.

The other object that flew out of the passenger window contained:

14 grams of marijuana

5.6 grams of fentanyl

Six grams of an unknown crystal-like substance

Five partial pills of alprazolam

Two unknown blue, round pills with the imprint 041

Deputies said the fentanyl recovered from the driver side was divided into two separate baggies, one containing blue pressed fentanyl pills with a “WB” design and the other fentanyl baggie containing a blue powder.

The fentanyl recovered from the passenger side was divided in a similar fashion. Deputies said cocaine was also found in separate bags.

Deputies investigated Creighton Road to see if other objects were thrown from the vehicle. Investigators found a Glock 17 9mm pistol and a Ruger LCP II .380 pistol. The Ruger pistol had a drum magazine containing 32 rounds inserted with one round in the chamber.

The Glock pistol contained 20 rounds in the magazine with another round in the chamber. Deputies said a records check on the Ruger showed the gun was stolen out of Santa Rosa County. Hicks was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $63,000 bond, while Williams was booked on a $52,500 bond.