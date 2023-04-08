The Pensacola Police Department confirmed a child was hit by a car at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wright Street Wednesday afternoon.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 12-year-old boy who was riding a skateboard when he was hit by a car Wednesday has died, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officers said the boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wright Street Wednesday, April 5. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

Officers said the driver stayed on the scene once the crash occurred. On Wednesday, officers said no charges were being filed against the driver of the Buick.

The 12-year-old has not been identified at this time.