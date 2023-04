PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department confirmed a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a skateboard at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wright Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the child was hit at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Police said the child has very serious injuries.

No charges will be filed. WKRG will update this story as more details become available.