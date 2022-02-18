PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened at two apartment complexes.

About 12 vehicles were broken into Thursday, Feb. 17 at Chapins Landing and Broadview Oaks Apartments, according to a news release from the PPD. Officers determined that all the vehicles were unlocked and at least two firearms were stolen during the burglaries.

Residents are urged to “never store valuables and firearms in a vehicle overnight,” according to the release. Residents should always double-check to make sure their car is locked.

If your car gets broken into, call the PPD at 850-435-1900. Even if items weren’t taken from your car, you should always report a vehicle burglary to police so they can document the crime.