ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Eleven men have been arrested in an Internet Crimes Against Children Case in Escambia County, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

The joint investigation involved the Pensacola Police, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The following men were charged in the case:

Christopher A. Harrington, 40

Steven E. Pace, 25

Brandon M. Webb, 30

Khairul Subha, 32

Marion D. Wassman, 55

Devin N. Shackelford, 25

Justin McClendon, 33

Ryan Hester, 25

Frank B. Rhobotham, 74

Goerge Tolbert, 63

John W. Hairelson, 38

“As we work together with our law enforcement partners, we will do everything possible to stop these child predators,” PPD Chief Eric Randall said. “Internet crimes against children are and will always be a priority of the Pensacola Police Department. This operation is an example of law enforcement collaboration to ensure the safety of our children.”

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division Sherri E. Onks added, “There is nothing more disturbing than the exploitation of an innocent child, and it’s very satisfying to identify and arrest predators before they can act. Coordinated efforts like this operation reinforce the message that victimizing children will never be tolerated by law enforcement. The FBI and our partners at the Pensacola Police Department will continue to proactively work together to stop these heinous crimes and protect the most vulnerable members in our society.”