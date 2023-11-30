ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 11 schools in the Escambia County, Fla., Public School District have reached Purple Star School status.

What does it mean to be a Purple Star School?

The Purple Star School of Distinction Designation recognizes schools that offer unique support to military families, a news release from ECPS said.

“Military children move every two to three years,” militarychild.org states. “The Purple Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce, and life-ready.

The schools chosen also help military-connected students navigate challenges and provide resources to those students when they transition to a new school.

The Purple Star distinction was established and signed into law in June 2021. To receive the distinction, schools must:

Maintain a school military point of contact to serve as the central liaison for military families.

Maintain a school webpage for military students and families, including resources like academic planning, transition planning and educational opportunities.

Maintain a student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school.

Maintain staff professional development to identify and respond to the needs of military families.

Maintain a 5 percent open enrollment seat for military students and families.

Maintain three additional activities to support military families, such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event or offering a JROTC program, among others.

Purple Star Schools

The 11 schools that received the recognition include:

Bellview Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

Booker T Washington High School

Brown-Barge Middle School

Ernest Ward Middle School

Hellen Caro Elementary School

J.H. Workman Middle School

J.M. Tate High School

Lipscomb Elementary School

Pine Forest High School

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

With the addition of these 11 schools, 20 Escambia County schools have received the recognition.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Spanish Fort Police Dept. one of nine agencies in the state to receive a COP grant