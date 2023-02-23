PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Chances are at the 10th Annual Pensacon, you will find the drones you are looking for. In this guide, you will find everything you need to know about the biggest event in Pensacola for all things Sci-Fi, T.V., comic book and gaming related.

First things first, for those who have VIP passes to the three-day event, early pass pickup will take place at the First United Methodist Church Youth Ministries Building at 27 E. Wright St., in Pensacola. Pass pickup will be open for VIP Experience, 3-Day Weekend and 2-Day Friday/Sunday tickets from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. If you are not able to pick up your passes early, the box office at the Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 a.m., daily, beginning Friday, Feb. 24.

What exactly is Pensacon?

According to their website, Pensacon was founded in 2013 and is the premiere comic book and pop culture convention serving Pensacola and the Gulf Coast. According to Visit Pensacola, Pensacon has made a 25 million dollar economic impact since its start, and brought in 4 million dollars in 2022.

In its vision statement, Pensacon strives to be all inclusive by seeking out popular artists, actors, writers, and creators that all contribute to their respective fandom and allow fans to interact with them as well as to create events that cater to all types of fans.

“Pensacon creates a safe environment for all types of fandom to express themselves, free from bullying or harassment,” the organization said in its vision statement. “Pensacon provides a place for fans to form a community in which they have the best experience possible. Pensacon endeavors to be a unique event in Pensacola by reaching out to the local community to create an environment that we would never be able to achieve by ourselves.”

What to do during Pensacon?

From meeting your favorite T.V., movie and comic book icons, to interacting with fellow cosplayers, the three-day event is sure to have something for everybody.

The event has more than 100 guests coming to interact with participants. Throughout the Pensacola Bay Center, these guests will be set up at tables and will pose for autographs and pictures with attendees.

Along with the events happening in the Bay Center, several businesses around Pensacola are hosting events connected to the big show.

Perfect Plain Brewing Company is hosting a Drink and Draw event on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m., as well as Star Wars Trivia, at the same time.

The 5 Barrel Brewery and Taproom also has trivia on Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the Brewery and Taproom is hosting a Pensacon Dungeon Crawl and Scavenger Hunt at 1 p.m.

Other official venues that are hosting events include the Wright Place, Rex Theatre, the Clark Family Cultural Center, Museum of Commerce, and Seville Quarter.

What to bring

There are several things you’ll need to bring to make your days go as smoothly as possible on your journey.

Purple Pass confirmation or your ID only if you are picking up at Will Call

Cash. According to Pensacon, not all vendors and celebrity guests accept credit cards, so plan to bring plenty of cash. Also, the parking lots outside the Bay Center that charge to park accept cash only. The ATMs inside the Bay Center are also susceptible to running out of cash throughout the weekend.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the Bay Center. Food vendors will be located at the Pensacola Bay Center’s front entrance, and plenty of area restaurants will have special fandom-themed menus and drink specials throughout the weekend.

Transportation and Parking for Pensacon

Trying to park your Tardis or broomstick may get tricky in downtown Pensacola. Here are a couple tips from Pensacon on where to find the best spot.

Pensacon said the lot in back of the Bay Center off 9th Avenue is reserved for attendees with VIP passes, vendors, and media. You must have the appropriate passes to park in this lot. Handicapped parking is available in the front parking lot of the Bay Center off Alcaniz Street.

The gravel lot across Alcaniz Street from the Bay Center is available for attendees. Cost is $10 with no re-entry. Parking is also available throughout the city, and while prices may vary, the organization said the typical price is also $10.

Pensacon is also offering free trolley services around downtown Pensacola. Free trolleys for all Pensacon badge holders will be running throughout the downtown area one hour prior to Pensacon’s opening each day, and will run all day and into the evening on Friday and Saturday.

Most important piece of advice

The best thing an attendee can do to ensure they get the most out of the event is to download the Pensacon app.

The mobile Pensacon app is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play. Once downloaded, attendees will have all the information they need right at their fingertips. Through the app, you can see the schedule of events, celebrity info and maps of venues. Attendees will be able to create their own custom schedule and to-do list on the app, plan after-hours destinations and see the trolley schedule.

The three-day event begins tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 24 and will last until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information on Pensacon, click here. For information on purchasing tickets, click here.

WKRG News 5 will be there bringing the latest coverage, and we hope to see you!