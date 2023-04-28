PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 38th annual Crawfish Festival in Pensacola will be the biggest yet with 10 tons of crawfish.

“Last year we got very close and sold out right at the end,” said Margaret-Anne West, Director of Events for Fiesta Pensacola. “So this year we have over 20,000 pounds joining us. Fresh from Louisiana, boiled by Pensacola locals Cordova Crawfish Company.”

However, there’s more than just crawfish to enjoy. The 38th annual festival in Seville Square also has arts & crafts and live music.

“Good music. Good beer. Good crawfish,” said Pensacola resident Cory Williams.

Fiesta Pensacola puts on the festival with the help of 400 volunteers.

“It’s an honor to be able to bring it to the community as well as the volunteers that are spending our weekend with us,” said West.

Admission to the festival is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Weekend combo passes are also available from the Tall Ships Festival at Plaza de Luna, that give you access to both events.

The festival runs April 28 to 30.

“Louisiana has good crawfish but nothing compares to here.” Said resident Michaela Scheibe.