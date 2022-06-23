ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a 10-month-old was seriously injured.

A 27-year-old driver was traveling along Interstate 10 when she braked in the middle of traffic, according to FHP documents. The second driver didn’t have time to brake and rear-ended the sedan. The force of the crash was so great that the sedan spun around, landing in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and received minor injuries. FHP said her 22-year-old and 10-month-old passengers were seriously injured in the crash. The second driver, a 32-year-old woman, was also seriously injured.

Troopers determined that the 10-month-old was not strapped into their car seat correctly, and the 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 27-year-old driver was also driving while their license was suspended/revoked.

Investigators believe the driver’s actions are “habitual,” meaning they regularly drive without a license. Florida Highway Patrol did not say who would be charged with the crime, but “all appropriate charges are being enforced.”