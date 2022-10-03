ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season.

Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 p.m., until 9:30 p.m., on Thursdays and 6 p.m., until 11:30 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays. They are heading into their 10th year in operation in Jay, Fla. Friday and Saturday admission is $20 and tickets for Thursday are $15. Kids four and under are free. The haunted house is located at 2251 Wade Road, Jay, Fla.

Holland Farms – Holland Farms is a family-owned and operated peanut, produce and row crop farm located in Santa Rosa County. Opening day for the pumpkin patch at Holland Farm was Sept. 24. The pumpkin patch stays open until Nov. 5. The $15 wristband includes 1 pumpkin, a hayride, train ride, sandbox, swings, horse tire swings, pedal tractor cart racing, hill tube slide, corn box, zip lines, rat racers and a corn maze. If you choose not to buy the $15 wristband, you can pay $8 for a single pumpkin. General admission costs $13 and it includes admission to the playground, hayride and maze. Kids under two are free for activities. The farm is open daily from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m.

Nixon Farm’s Corn Maze – This corn maze, located in Baker, Fla., is open every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30. There are several things to do at the farm including a maze, kiddie train, corn pit, petting zoo, sunflowers, bouncy houses, slide, corn cannon, hayride, kiddie peddle carts, duck races, yard games, corn mill station, basketball throw, corn hole and photo props. General admission costs $12 and it includes all of the maze activities. Pumpkins will be sold separately. For children four to six years old, tickets are $7. Children under three get in free. It is located at 486 Martin Mill Road, Baker, Fla.

2022 Halloween Pub Crawl – Hosted by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Second Annual Halloween Pub Crawl will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, on Pensacola Beach, starting at 2 p.m. More than a dozen beach bars, restaurants and hotels on the island will be participating. There will be no set pub crawl schedule, and participants are encouraged to crawl at their own pace. Each participating venue will be brewing up its very own Halloween concoctions for guests to drink. A special 2022 Halloween Pub Crawl 20 oz. tumbler will be available for purchase at $25 at each location and the Visitor Information Center on Pensacola Beach. Call 850-932-1500 for more information.

5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl – The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl in downtown Pensacola is scheduled for Oct. 29, starting at 4 p.m., with check-in at O’Riley’s Irish Pub. Crawl locations include Big Top Brewing Company, Garden & Grain, Perennial Patio Bar, Perfect Plain Brewing Co., and more to come. The after-party is scheduled from 10 p.m. until Midnight at O’Riley’s Irish Pub. There will be a $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest, exclusive drink specials, food specials, waived cover at all venues, and a custom Halloween Badge with vouchers.

First City Art Center’s 16 Annual Pumpkin Patch – The FCAC event is scheduled for Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Blue Wahoo Stadium in Pensacola. Attendees will have thousands of unique handblown glass and handcrafted ceramic pumpkins to choose from. The pumpkins are created by local artists working in the glass and ceramic studios at First City Art Center. Handmade pumpkins come in all shapes, colors and sizes, prices beginning at $20. The event is open to the public, free admission. The event supports FCAC as a non-profit center offering affordable art education and outreach programs, and over 40 artists. The Blue Wahoo’s concessions and bar will be open during the event.

The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears – The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears is bringing three all-new haunted houses to Ft. Walton Beach every Friday and Saturday during October. Times for the haunted houses are from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. During the last week of October, the haunted houses will be open Thursday through Monday, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Each haunted house has its own unique story that has been in development for years. The houses include state-of-the-art special and practical effects, professional sound design and dozens of live actors. The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears is located at the Southwest entrance of the Santa Rosa Mall in Fort Walton Beach.

The three different haunted houses include:

Protocol Z: The dead have risen, and humanity is losing the fight. You find yourself on the frontlines of what might be humanity’s last stand. You stand before the entrance of an enormous subterranean bunker, your only hope for survival in the coming conflict. But what lies within is not salvation. Only madness, horror, and the beginning of humanity’s end. An end that begins with one simple phrase: Protocol Z.

Lazarus Toys: Sixty years ago, a beloved toymaker named Emile Lazarus closed up his toyshop… and vanished without a trace. His disappearance was never solved. Over the years, many attempts have been made to reopen the old shop. Each time, however, they have failed, and the store has been left to rot. Now it is your turn to venture inside. But be warned; the deeper you get into the ruins, the more terror begins to take hold. The toy store is not as abandoned as it appears, and those inside have been waiting to play for a very long time. Will you discover the truth behind the disappearance of the toymaker? Or will you vanish as well and become part of the legend of Lazarus Toys?

The Wentz Brothers’ Shriek Show: Follow the merry melodies and laughing lights deep beneath the big top for an event that must be seen to be believed! Feast your eyes as fun turns to fear once you realize you have become horribly lost! Scream with delight and terror as a trio of clownish siblings descend upon you. chasing you deeper into a seeming never ending labyrinth of madness! Come face to face with the horror as you step into the shriek show. where the jesters’ laughter will drown out your screams! Welcome to the scariest show on earth.

Sweet Season Farms – This farm is located in Milton, Fla., and is open Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 1 – Nov. 6. Hours at the farm are Saturdays from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m., until 5 p.m. Sweet Season Farms has several attractions including a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, corn popper jumping pillows, a corn cannon, barnyard ball, a cow train, Sunflower Speedway, pumpkin bowling, Hop-A-Long Rodeo, country carousel, The Hay Barn, pony rides, a corn silo, a tractor slide, a breed barn, Redneck Golf, a farm playground, corn hole, tug-of-war, duck races, mini barnyard ball, the BEEline, The Beehive and Farmer Fastball. Whole Cob Admission is $15 and includes unlimited access to activities, except pumpkins and pony rides. Half Cob Admission is $13.50, but only includes the Corn Maze and Hayride.

The Hadji Horror Haunted House – The Pensacola Breast Cancer Association is partnering with the Hadji Shrine to put on the biggest Haunted House in NW Florida for the 7th year. Proceeds benefit PBCA whose mission is to raise money for awareness, screening and diagnosis of breast cancer among the Escambia County indigent and under-insured patient population. Starting Oct. 14, the haunted house will be open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 p.m., until 10:30 p.m. There are 40 rooms inside of the haunted house. General admission to the Hadji Horror Haunted House is $25 and VIP tickets are $35.

Escape Palafox – This escape room is ongoing and has a room set up for the spooky season. You find yourself in a room haunted by a woman that died many years ago. Strange things are seen and heard in the room. Some say if you stay in the room for more than 60 minutes, you will be cursed forever. To avoid the curse, you must find out why the woman haunts the room, for that is the only way your team will escape. This experience is meant for adults. Kids under two are not allowed under any circumstances and children under 14 require an adult in the room at all times. It costs $27 per person to go in an escape room.