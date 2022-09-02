PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and several patrons may be looking for the best place to grab an ice-cold beer.

WKRG News 5 has looked into the best breweries to grab a brew in Pensacola during the Labor Day weekend, according to Yelp.

10. Big Top Brewing Company – 3.9 stars on Yelp with 93 reviews

Big Top Brewing Company has four locations, one in Pensacola, Sarasota, Bradenton and Gainesville. It started in Sarasota, when the founders noticed there were no craft breweries in the area.

From your regular Cold IPA to Peanut Butter and Jelly Beer, they have 13 beers on their beer list. For food, they serve brunch, lunch and dinner.

They are located at 21 W. Roman St. in Pensacola and are open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m., until 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m., until 6 p.m.

9. Spahr Brewing Company – 4.4 stars on Yelp with 19 reviews

Spahr Brewing Company is a father and son owned and operated brewery in Pensacola, that focuses on mostly German and Belgian style beers.

Currently, Spahr Brewing Company has five beers on tap, a Saison, a Belgian Blonde, a Vienna Lager, an Irish Red and a Hefeweizen.

They are open Fridays from 2 p.m., until 10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m., until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m., until 8 p.m.

8. Alga Beer Company – 4.7 stars on Yelp with 16 reviews

Born from two apartment kitchens in Birmingham and Atlanta, Alga represents Alabama and Georgia, started with similar beginnings to most breweries. What originally was just a fun hobby that provided the owners with something to drink quickly turned into something that people actually wanted to drink. Fast forward to today, Alga Beer Company is the culmination of all those days spent over a stovetop and the apartment balcony with a propane burner.

Alga Beer Company has 15 beers on tap, from their Neighborhood Beer, brewed with East Hill Honey to their Hazy IPA that has notes of stone fruit, pineapple and citrus.

They are open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m., until 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m., until 12 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m., until 9 p.m.

7. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten – 4.6 stars on Yelp with 23 reviews

Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten is a microbrewery and taproom offering 18 taps with beer and ciders brewed on premise and from around the world. The brewery is situated on 2.5 acres with plenty of room to stroll or play with your dogs. They have cornhole, board games and giant Jenga for those looking to have a little fun.

They are closed on Monday and Tuesday, open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m., until 10 p.m., open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m., until 10 p.m., and open Sunday from 2 p.m., until 8 p.m.

6. A Little Madness Brewing Company – 4.6 stars on Yelp with 16 reviews

In 2015, the owners of A Little Madness Brewing Company purchased a property full of invasive kudzu in the hopes of bringing their dream of opening a microbrewery to reality. Their dreams were soon turned down because there was no land use code to develop their dream. They then lobbied to write a new code to make it possible for breweries, brewpubs, distilleries and wineries to exist outside fo Pensacola City limits.

Currently they have 10 beers on tap, with IPA, Blonde Ale, Rye beer and Saison selections.

They are closed on Monday, but open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m., until 9:30 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m., until 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m., until 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m., until 7 p.m.

5. Pensacola Bay Brewery – 4.1 stars on Yelp with 106 reviews

Located in the historic district of Pensacola, the brewery began its journey in 2009, opening our doors in November of 2010. Enjoy a walk through time as you stroll down the streets or relax under the covered patio with a brew, or a cold glass of cider or wine.

The brewery has more than 20 beers on tap, as well as cans of their Pensacola Premium Lager, Riptide Amber, Li’l Napoleon IPA or Lighthouse Porter.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m., until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m., until 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m., until 8 p.m.

4. Emerald Republic Brewing – 4.6 stars on Yelp 18 reviews

Emerald Republic was devised in 2018, when owner/founder Phil Zaya began his passion for homebrewing. In December 2019, Emerald Republic opened its doors with six beers on tap for the first time. In April 2021, a microburst hit Emerald Republic, damaging 90 percent of its facility, but in December 2021, they had a grand reopening.

They have 12 beers on tap, as well as wine, handcrafted cocktails and cider.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m., until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m., until 12 a.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m., until 10 p.m.

3. Doc’s Hop Shop – 4.4 stars on Yelp with 72 reviews

Doc’s Hop Shop is a microbrewery located in Pensacola. They have a taproom, wine lounge, and a large brewhouse with ping pong, corn hole and a T.V.

There are currently 23 beers on tap and a food truck on site.

They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 p.m., until 10 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m., until 11 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m., until 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m., until 10 p.m.

2. Odd Colony Brewery – 4.9 stars on Yelp with 23 reviews

Odd Colony Brewing Company is a farmhouse inspired brewery with a heavy focus on seasonality. They believe this philosophy transcends beer as they ebb and flow through all mediums including its seasonal art wall. Their approach to beer is led by this ethos but also contains ample beverage fitting to its notoriously hot climate as they have a heavy focus on lagerbier, Saison, and IPA.

They currently have 12 beers on tap with wine selections and Big Jerk Soda.

They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m., until 10 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m., until 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m., until 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m., until 9 p.m.

1. Perfect Plain Brewing Company – 4.5 stars on Yelp with 78 reviews

Located in the heart of Downtown Pensacola, Perfect Plain Brewing Company, Garden and Grain and The Well’s mission is to create incredible experiences that make its beer, its brewery and its hometown unforgettable.

The taproom is the original location of Perfect Plain Brewing Company, and it is designed to bring people together in a spacious, welcome environment. The taproom is a fully immersive experience with long communal tables and its entire 10-barrel brewhouse exposed within the gathering area.

Garden & Grain is located behind Perfect Plain Brewing Company and is the new cocktail garden and private event space. It includes a lush and expansive city garden.

The Well is a 3,600 square foot building nestled next door to Perfect Plain Brewing Company’s taproom. It is a place to push boundaries of fermentation, explore new frontiers with spirits and push forward the boundaries of flavor.

They are open Mondays from 12 p.m., until 10 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m., until 10 p.m., Thursdays from 4 p.m., until midnight, Fridays from 12 p.m., until 1 a.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m., until 1 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m., until 10 p.m.