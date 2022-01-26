ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting where one person was shot and another was stabbed near Brown Barge Middle school in Pensacola.

On Jan. 26, deputies were called to a house at Sarah Drive at about noon. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. A little while later, officers received a report that a woman showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers determined that the two incidents were related and the result of a domestic violence dispute between the man and woman. While investigating, Brown Barge Middle School was placed on lockdown.