ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent someone to the hospital Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Fairfield Drive and Lillian Highway in Myrtle Grove.

Deputies confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital. They were searching the area for a possible shooter Wednesday night. Investigators believe they know who they are searching for.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.