ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 55-year-old man from Gulf Breeze was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Friday on State Road 292, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 10:40 a.m., an SUV was traveling out of a private business parking lot onto State Road 292. FHP said the motorcycle was traveling east on the same road when the SUV pulled out of the parking lot and the two collided.

FHP said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the SUV sustained no injuries.