ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital.

ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley.

Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now been taken to the hospital.

ECSO said there are currently no suspects at this time, and the shooting is under investigation.

