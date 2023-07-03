ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a fire in a mobile home at an Escambia County RV park Sunday, according to officials with Escambia County Fire Rescue.

ECFR firefighters responded to a mobile home structure fire at the 4300 block of W. Jackson Street, Sunday morning at around 7:51 a.m.

According to officials, flames and smoke were showing from a recreational vehicle. ECFR had the flames controlled by 8:10 a.m.

Tragically, one person, one dog and one cat passed away due to the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.