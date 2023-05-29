ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on Sunday night, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Days Inn on Lavelle Way around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night for a shooting. They arrived just minutes after the call came through.

According to officials, a man was found with four to five gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim was shot by another man who has not been identified and ran from the scene before deputies arrived. The homicide unit was notified.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. WKRG will update this story when more information is available.