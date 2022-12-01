ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a dwelling. Salter was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

On Oct. 3, 2022, deputies said they responded to a shooting at an Escambia County home. When they arrived, they said people were in the residence when they heard multiple gunshots outside. A man was sitting outside on the front porch when a grey older modeled sedan drove by with its headlights off and the person in the car started shooting at the victim on the porch. The victim said he jumped from the porch and ran to the back of the residence but did sustain a gunshot wound to his back.

Deputies said numerous shell casings were recovered from the roadway in front of the residents and projectile impacts from fired bullets were located on the front of the residence.

On Oct. 12, deputies conducted another interview with a witness who said he saw the exact same vehicle after he was shot at the Beacon Store, 1101 West Cervantes Street, on Oct. 10.

Deputies said at least two shootings have occurred and that both shootings are connected.

“The conflict seems to be that the victim is not from that side of town and is not welcomed on that side of town by a group of individuals called 900, that rep that side of town,” deputies wrote in the arrest report.

The juvenile was arrested on Oct. 13, in connection with the shooting, and charged with attempted murder, discharging firearm from a vehicle and firing a deadly missile and was transported to the Detention Facility for Juvenile Justice.

Salter was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.