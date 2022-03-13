ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Midway Fire District and Holley-Navarre responded to a crash with an entrapment.

Two engines had to use their hydraulic tools to free the front seat passengers along with an occupant from the back seat. The front seat passenger was determined to be a “trauma alert” and was airlifted to Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Two others were taken to the hospital by Lifeguard E.M.S.

The accident happened Saturday, March 12. No other information on the conditions of the individuals is available at this time.