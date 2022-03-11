ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash that killed one person.

The crash happened on March 11 at about 10:29 a.m. at the intersection of W. Kingsfield Road and Jacks Branch Road. The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was initially stopped on W. Kingsfield Road. The driver then tried to cross the intersection when she did not yield to oncoming traffic, which caused a head-on collision with a Ford Escort.

The driver of the Ford Escort was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the Santa Fe was taken to a hospital. Both the driver and her passenger were treated for minor injuries, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.