PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Pensacola, according to the Pensacola Police Department.
PPD said the pedestrian was hit near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park.
There are no other details at this time.
by: Christopher Lugo
Posted:
Updated:
