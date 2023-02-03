UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): County officials told WKRG News 5 four people were inspected by EMS on-scene. They said two people chose to go to the hospital under their own power and the other two refused additional treatment. There were no EMS transports.”

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire/explosion at the Fortis Institute facility on Olive Road Friday afternoon.

ECFR was called to the 4000 block of Olive Road at around 1:37 p.m.

“A small fire and partial structure collapse were present at the Fortis Institute facility,” according to ECFR.

The fire was put out by 1:48 p.m., and multiple windows were shattered from the explosion.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on-scene investigating the cause.